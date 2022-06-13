Insider Selling: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells 1,173 Shares of Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EBS traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. 644,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,609. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

