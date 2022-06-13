Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,366,382.41.
Morgan Denis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total value of C$745,000.00.
TSE:EDV traded down C$2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.54. 530,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Endeavour Mining plc has a fifty-two week low of C$25.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
