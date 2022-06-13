Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,366,382.41.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total value of C$745,000.00.

TSE:EDV traded down C$2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.54. 530,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Endeavour Mining plc has a fifty-two week low of C$25.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.1584233 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

