Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells 24,750 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$191,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,523,958.
Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 5th, Gregory Smith acquired 6,405 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,446.60.
- On Friday, April 8th, Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$377,436.00.
EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
