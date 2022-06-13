Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells 24,750 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$191,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,523,958.

Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Gregory Smith acquired 6,405 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,446.60.

On Friday, April 8th, Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80.

On Thursday, March 31st, Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$377,436.00.

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

