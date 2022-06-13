Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 6,948 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rhylin Pauline Arkinstall Bailie sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$50,928.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,864.41.
Rhylin Pauline Arkinstall Bailie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Rhylin Pauline Arkinstall Bailie sold 1,001 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$6,856.85.
EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.
About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
