Insider Selling: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CFO Sells 2,481 Shares of Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

