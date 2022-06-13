Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Charles Bracher sold 30,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,500,800.00.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.