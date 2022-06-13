Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 762 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.60. 1,351,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

