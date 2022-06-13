Insider Selling: International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) Director John Michael Wisbey sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809,678 shares in the company, valued at C$2,232,871.02.
ILC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,771. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. International Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.
