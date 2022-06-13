Insider Selling: International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) Director John Michael Wisbey sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809,678 shares in the company, valued at C$2,232,871.02.

ILC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,771. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. International Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

