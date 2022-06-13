Insider Selling: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells 20,492 Shares of Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $24,180.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,179,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MBII traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 242.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $704,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 130,894 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 67.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

