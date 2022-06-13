Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells 5,192 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $8.75 on Monday, reaching $192.97. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,695. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.99 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 576.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

