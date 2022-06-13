Insider Selling: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.26, for a total value of C$10,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$89,420.

TSE MRT.UN traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 104,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.34.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.