Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 5,781 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 5,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $199,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of nCino stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. 1,375,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,188. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
