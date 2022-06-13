Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 5,781 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 5,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $199,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. 1,375,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,188. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in nCino by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in nCino by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

