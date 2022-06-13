Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells 29,669 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $145,081.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,248,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,722,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Albert Erani sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $107,800.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $541,000.00.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $17.50.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

