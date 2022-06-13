Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Major Shareholder Sells 38,821 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $275,240.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,435,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,270,367.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLDP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Get Solid Power alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.