Insider Selling: The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) EVP Sells 28,855 Shares of Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,595,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.