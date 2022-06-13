Insider Selling: Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells 17,156 Shares of Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Ofer Druker sold 17,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £101,563.52 ($127,272.58).
Shares of TRMR stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.35) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 483.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 521.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £652.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. Tremor International Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($5.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 854 ($10.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
