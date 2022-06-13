Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 826,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,342,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.71. 109,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,510. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPEL by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in XPEL by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum cut their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

