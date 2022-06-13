Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IINN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,559. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IINN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the first quarter worth $134,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

