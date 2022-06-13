Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.98

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAS. Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 398,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 93,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

