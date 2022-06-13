Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.98

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -28.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

