Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.98

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -28.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.
About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
