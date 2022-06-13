IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 73.1% in May

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IGXT traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 655.25% and a negative return on equity of 235.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

