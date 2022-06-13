Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.05

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.05 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 26258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

