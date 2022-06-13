Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDN opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

