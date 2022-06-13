Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of IDN opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68.
Intellicheck Company Profile
