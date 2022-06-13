InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $57.93

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.93, but opened at $53.96. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 1,420 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($69.86) to GBX 5,675 ($71.12) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($65.16) to GBX 5,400 ($67.67) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($72.68) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,668.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.859 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

