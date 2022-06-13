InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in InterDigital by 65.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in InterDigital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. InterDigital has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $81.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

IDCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

