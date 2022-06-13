Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan Acquires 10,000 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,465 ($18.36) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($183,583.96).

ICP stock opened at GBX 1,446.50 ($18.13) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,546.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,779.21. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,285 ($16.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,493 ($31.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 57.30 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a yield of 3.93%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICP shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($36.15) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($31.89) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,666 ($33.41).

About Intermediate Capital Group (Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.