International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.85. 9,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 269,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.