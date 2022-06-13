International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO James D. Small III Sells 19,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INSW traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 369,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.