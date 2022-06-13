InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Down 41.5% in May

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IPVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.