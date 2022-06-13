InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Down 41.5% in May

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IPVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.