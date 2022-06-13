Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.27

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.27 and last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 40130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total transaction of C$64,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,534.24.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

