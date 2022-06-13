Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 171,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
In other news, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $76,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 51.60%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Intevac (Get Rating)
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.
