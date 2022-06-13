Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 930,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,195,723. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

