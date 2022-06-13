Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in May

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Invesco Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.