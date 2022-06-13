Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.61

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.61 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 136,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 78,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

