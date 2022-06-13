Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.61

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.61 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.