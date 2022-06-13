Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.30

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCEF. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.