Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.30

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCEF. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

