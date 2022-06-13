Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 46,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,309,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

