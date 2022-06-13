Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.51

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

