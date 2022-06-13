Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.83. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.