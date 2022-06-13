Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 93.6% in May

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the May 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 781.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $71.74 and a one year high of $100.69.

