Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.19

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.