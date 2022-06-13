Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.49

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.49 and last traded at $101.49, with a volume of 895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.44.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 79,246 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,937,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,000,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.