Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

