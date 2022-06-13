Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
