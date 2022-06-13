Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQI stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

