Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $136.94

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.94 and last traded at $136.96, with a volume of 55673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,000,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

