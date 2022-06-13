Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $146.46

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.46 and last traded at $146.46, with a volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average is $181.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 106,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,122,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

