Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.98

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.