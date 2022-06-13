Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.98

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

