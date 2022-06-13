Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.98

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,914,000 after acquiring an additional 117,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

