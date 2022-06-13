Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $284.76

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $284.76 and last traded at $285.35, with a volume of 1421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,037,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

