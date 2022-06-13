Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.62

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

