Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Up 85.2% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $133.90 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $126.81 and a one year high of $199.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

